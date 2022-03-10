ITV appoints Andrew Cosslett as new chair

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV (ITV.L) said on Thursday it had appointed Andrew Cosslett as its new chair to succeed Peter Bazalgette, who will step down after six years in the role in September.

Cosslett also chairs retail group Kingfisher and is the former chief executive of InterContinental Hotels Group.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout

