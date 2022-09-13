1 minute read
Japan emperor, empress to attend Queen's funeral, not PM Kishida -Kyodo
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's emperor and empress will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral instead of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kyodo news reported, citing multiple government sources.
Britain has extended invitations to two representatives per country, Kyodo said.
