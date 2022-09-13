Japan emperor, empress to attend Queen's funeral, not PM Kishida -Kyodo

1 minute read

Japan's Emperor Naruhito (L) and Empress Masako attend in ceremony for the 75th founding anniversary of the Japan War-Bereaved Family Association at a hotel in Tokyo on September 12, 2022. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's emperor and empress will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral instead of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kyodo news reported, citing multiple government sources.

Britain has extended invitations to two representatives per country, Kyodo said.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Chris Reese

