Jeremy Hunt could become next UK finance minister - Times















LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Former British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt will succeed Kwasi Kwarteng as the new finance minister, a reporter for the Times said on Friday, following media reports that Kwarteng has been sacked.

"Multiple sources are now telling me that Jeremy Hunt will be the new chancellor, although I’ve not had official confirmation yet," Steven Swinford, Political Editor at the Times newspaper, said on Twitter.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.