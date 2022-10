LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that he wants Jeremy Hunt to remain in his post as finance minister, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Sunak's office did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the report.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James and Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.