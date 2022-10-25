John Glen appointed Chief Secretary to UK Treasury - statement















LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British lawmaker John Glen was appointed as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said on Tuesday, replacing Edward Argar.

The role is one of the most senior ministerial positions within the finance ministry and carries responsibility for organising government departmental spending. Glen has previously served as City Minister in the Treasury.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M











