Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Johnson called for compromise on N.Ireland in EU meetings-spokesman

1 minute read

A defaced 'Welcome to Northern Ireland' sign is seen on the Ireland and Northern Ireland border reminding motorists that the speed limits will change from kilometres per hour to miles per hour on the border in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged his European counterparts to show compromise over Northern Ireland trade so a solution can be found quickly, his spokesman said on Saturday after a series of G7 meetings.

The spokesman said Johnson had expressed his desire for progress and compromise on all sides on Northern Ireland so they can protect the peace agreement. Johnson had earlier met the leaders of France, Germany and the European Union.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:21 AM UTCEU tells Britain's Johnson: implement the Brexit deal

The European Union told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday that he must implement the Brexit deal that he signed to ensure the delicate peace in Northern Ireland and that the 27-member bloc was completely unified on that position.

United KingdomEXCLUSIVE Macron offers UK's Johnson 'Le reset' if he keeps his Brexit word
United KingdomUK PM Johnson likely to delay England's final stage of reopening-media
United KingdomECB to review players' social media after Robinson's racist, sexist posts
United KingdomAre you supposed to be enjoying yourselves? Queen Elizabeth asks G7