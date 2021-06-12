Johnson called for compromise on N.Ireland in EU meetings-spokesman

A defaced 'Welcome to Northern Ireland' sign is seen on the Ireland and Northern Ireland border reminding motorists that the speed limits will change from kilometres per hour to miles per hour on the border in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged his European counterparts to show compromise over Northern Ireland trade so a solution can be found quickly, his spokesman said on Saturday after a series of G7 meetings.

The spokesman said Johnson had expressed his desire for progress and compromise on all sides on Northern Ireland so they can protect the peace agreement. Johnson had earlier met the leaders of France, Germany and the European Union.

