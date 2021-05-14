Skip to main content

United KingdomJohnson says Britain will accelerate COVID vaccination programme

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference about the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain May 14, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he would accelerate the provision of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, adding for now the spread of a coronavirus variant first seen in India would not derail an unlocking of the economy.

"It's more important than ever therefore that people get the additional protection of a second dose," he told a news conference.

"So following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, we will accelerate remaining second doses to the over 50s and those clinically vulnerable right across the country, so those doses come just eight weeks after the first dose," he said.

