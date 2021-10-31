Johnson says no change in UK position in fishing row with France

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron look on in front of the Trevi Fountain during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there had been no change in Britain's position in a dispute with France over post-Brexit fishing rights and he was "puzzled" to hear that Paris wanted his country to be punished for leaving the European Union.

"On fish, I have got to tell you the position is unchanged," Johnson told reporters after a Group of 20 leaders summit in Rome where he had a private meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

"For the record, I must say I was puzzled to read a letter from the French prime minister explicitly asking for Britain to be punished for leaving the EU."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by William Schomberg

