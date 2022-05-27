Johnson says UK "not necessarily at all" heading for recession - Bloomberg

1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 26, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the British economy was not necessarily heading for a recession.

Asked in an interview with Bloomberg UK whether the UK was headed for a recession, Johnson said “not necessarily at all.”

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

