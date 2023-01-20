JPMorgan expects smaller contraction in UK economy in 2023















Jan 20 (Reuters) - J.P.Morgan said the UK economy was expected to contract by 0.1% this year, revising it from the previously forecast 0.3% decline in the gross domestic product (GDP), buoyed by a recent drop in natural gas prices.

The UK government is likely to pull back plans to raise household energy bills to 3,000 pounds ($3,710.70) in April, which should help bring down inflation faster than expected, J.P.Morgan economists wrote in a research note on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8085 pounds)

Reporting by Subhadeep Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











