Judgement against jailed British men breaches Geneva convention - UK's Truss

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Friday that the judgement against two British men sentenced to death by a court in one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine was a breach of the Geneva convention.

"The judgement against them is an egregious breach of the Geneva convention," Truss said in a tweet after she spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss efforts to secure the release of prisoners of war held by Russian proxies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.