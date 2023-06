LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Junior doctors in England plan to strike for five days in July, a union representing them said on Friday, calling it the "longest single period of industrial action" in the history of the state-run NHS.

The walkouts will take place from July 13, the British Medical Association (BMA) said in a statement.

Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Muvija M















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.