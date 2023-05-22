Junior doctors in England to strike from June 14 to 17















LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Junior doctors in England plan to strike from June 14 to 17, a union representing them said on Monday, the latest round of industrial action in protest of the British government's pay offer.

British Medical Association said on its website: "The goal of this third round of industrial action is to force the Government to put forward a credible offer."

