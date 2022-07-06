Junior minister Walker resigns in protest over UK PM Johnson

Robin Walker, junior minister at the Department for Exiting the Eurpean Union, holds his ministerial folder as he leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Robin Walker, a junior lawmaker in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, resigned as minister of state for school standards on Wednesday, the latest in a series of departures in protest over Johnson's leadership.

"Recent events have made it clear to me that our great party .. has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership," he said in his resignation letter posted on Twitter.

