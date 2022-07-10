1 minute read
Junior trade minister Mordaunt announces bid to be next UK PM
LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on Sunday launched her bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, becoming the ninth Conservative lawmaker to announce they are running.
"Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship," Mordaunt said in a tweet.
Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison Williams
