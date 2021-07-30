Money manager Jupiter's profit jumps

July 30 (Reuters) - British money manager Jupiter Fund Management (JUP.L) posted a surge in half-year profit on Friday, with assets under management (AUM) touching record levels.

Chief Executive Andrew Formica, however, acknowledged that it was disappointing to see that the company recorded net outflows for the period.

Jupiter, which bought rival Merian Global Investors last year,said AUM jumped 54% year-on-year to 60.3 billion pounds ($84.04 billion) and gross inflows were 9.6 billion pounds, aiding a 38% rise in underlying profit to 78.2 million pounds.

The company said Merian was now fully integrated, with cost savings significantly exceeding its initial expectations. It kept interim dividend unchanged at 7.9 pence per share.

Schroders (SDR.L)and three other London-listed money managers reported robust inflows this week as savings rates swelled during lockdowns.

($1 = 0.7175 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and John O'Donnell

