Just Stop Oil protesters set off orange flare at British Open

[1/4] Golf - The 151st Open Championship - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Britain - July 21, 2023 Police officers escort a Just Stop Oil protester off the course after detaining them at the 17th green during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs

HOYLAKE, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Just Stop Oil protesters set off an orange flare next to the 17th green at the British Open on Friday before being driven off the course by the police in a golf buggy.

Orange powder was seen near the edge of the green just short of the putting surface but second-round play continued without any delay.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted several major sporting events in England this year including the Wimbledon Tennis Championships and the Ashes cricket test at Lord's.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Jon Boyle

