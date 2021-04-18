Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Reuters
1 minute read

Italy's Juventus Football Club (JUVE.MI) and England's Manchester United (MANU.N) said on Sunday that 12 European top football clubs have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its founding clubs.

AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs, the statements added.

The agreement provides that the founding clubs will receive an upfront net grant of approximately 3.5 billion euros ($4.19 billion) in aggregate, the statements said.

($1 = 0.8356 euros)

