1 minute read
King Charles arrives at airbase near London
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles arrived at a military base near London on Friday, having flown back from Scotland to address the nation following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth a day earlier.
Charles, wearing a dark suit and black tie, and his wife Camilla were met at the steps of the plane by an official royal car. They will now travel to Buckingham Palace.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.