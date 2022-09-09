King Charles arrives at airbase near London

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla board a plane at Aberdeen Airport to travel to London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain September 9, 2022. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles arrived at a military base near London on Friday, having flown back from Scotland to address the nation following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth a day earlier.

Charles, wearing a dark suit and black tie, and his wife Camilla were met at the steps of the plane by an official royal car. They will now travel to Buckingham Palace.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

