King Charles to host faith leaders later on Friday

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, attend the reception of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth for her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Britain September 14, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS.

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles will host a reception for faith leaders at Buckingham Palace later on Friday, the palace said in a statement.

Charles is expected to speak at the event before taking part in a silent vigil with his siblings at the coffin of his late mother Queen Elizabeth later in the day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.