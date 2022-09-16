1 minute read
King Charles to host faith leaders later on Friday
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles will host a reception for faith leaders at Buckingham Palace later on Friday, the palace said in a statement.
Charles is expected to speak at the event before taking part in a silent vigil with his siblings at the coffin of his late mother Queen Elizabeth later in the day.
