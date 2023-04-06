King Charles invited Biden for state visit, Biden accepted - White House















WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles has invited U.S. President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a state visit and Biden accepted, the White House said on Wednesday.

The invitation came during a conversation between Biden and Charles on Tuesday in which Biden informed the king that U.S. first lady Jill Biden would attend his coronation in May. Traditionally, U.S. presidents do not attend British monarchs' coronations.

A print of the picture of Britain's King Charles, used on the bottles of a coronation ale called Return Of The King, is seen at the bar area of the Windsor and Eton Brewery, in Windsor Britain, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

"The president was appreciative of the offer by the King and looks forward to that state visit," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She said she did not have a specific timeline for when the visit would take place, but said it would be "in the near future."

