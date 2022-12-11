King Charles releases photo for first Christmas card as monarch

[1/2] The 2022 Christmas card of Britain's King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, taken during the Braemar Games September 3, 2022, is displayed in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House in London, Britain released on December 11, 2022. Sam Hussein/Buckingham Palace/Handout via REUTERS















LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace on Sunday released the photograph for King Charles' first Christmas card as monarch, a picture of the then-heir to the throne with his wife Camilla at the Braemar Games in Scotland.

The Braemar Gathering is a celebration of traditional Scottish games, sports and dancing in Braemar, a village 60 miles west of Aberdeen, which neighbours the King's Balmoral summer residence.

The photo, chosen by Charles and Camilla, was taken on Sept. 3, shortly before he came to the throne. Queen Elizabeth, who missed the event for the first time in her 70 year reign this year, died less than a week later.

