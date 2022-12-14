King Charles visits UK parliament to remember late Queen Elizabeth















LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - King Charles took part in a visit of remembrance and thanksgiving at Britain's parliament on Wednesday to honour his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died in September.

As part of the trip, Charles met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, as well as the speakers of both the House of Commons and House of Lords.

Charles unveiled a plaque commemorating the Lying-In-State of the late queen in Westminster Hall, where some 250,000 people filed past her coffin - many waiting for hours through the night in a miles-long queue to pay their respects.

He also saw the unveiling of a gift from lawmakers to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee, which was celebrated earlier this year before her death.

The gift was a pair of bronze lamps featuring the heraldic beasts of the United Kingdom, which Charles switched on to cheers and applause from lawmakers and onlookers.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











