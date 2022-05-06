Labour party says no rules broken at gathering attended by its leader Starmer

1 minute read

Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer walks during celebration of the 2022 local elections results in Carlisle, Britain May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Britain's main opposition Labour Party said on Friday that no COVID-19 rules were broken at a gathering attended by its leader Keir Starmer last year after police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

"We're obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken," a spokesperson for the party said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.