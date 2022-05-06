1 minute read
Labour party says no rules broken at gathering attended by its leader Starmer
LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Britain's main opposition Labour Party said on Friday that no COVID-19 rules were broken at a gathering attended by its leader Keir Starmer last year after police confirmed they were investigating the incident.
"We're obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken," a spokesperson for the party said.
