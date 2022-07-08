Lawmaker Richard Fuller appointed as UK economic secretary

UK Member of Parliament Richard Fuller speaks as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gives a statement on the situation in Ukraine at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, June 16, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Richard Fuller was appointed as the new Economic Secretary to the Treasury on Friday filling a post vacated by lawmaker John Glen who earlier this week resigned in protest at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.

The post is junior to the finance minister and typically covers the financial services brief.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by William James

