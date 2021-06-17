Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Leader of Northern Ireland's DUP Poots to step down

Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Edwin Poots arrives at the Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST, June 17 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party Edwin Poots is to step down just three weeks after taking power, he said in a statement.

"I have asked the party Chairman to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected," Poots said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

