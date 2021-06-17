Leader of Northern Ireland's DUP Poots to step down

Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Edwin Poots arrives at the Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST, June 17 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party Edwin Poots is to step down just three weeks after taking power, he said in a statement.

"I have asked the party Chairman to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected," Poots said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Chris Reese

