Leadership race rival Sunak will not be in UK Truss's new cabinet - Guardian

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer and Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London, Britain September 5, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Liz Truss, who is set to take over as Britain's Prime Minister, will not offer former finance minister and her leadership contest rival Rishi Sunak a role in her cabinet, the Guardian reported on Monday.

Sunak said earlier in the day that he would not accept a ministerial job from Truss, reiterating a suggestion he has made during the Conservative Party leadership campaign that kicked off in July when Johnson was forced to step down from the role.

"It is just not something I'm thinking about," Sunak told the BBC when asked if he would accept a ministerial job from Truss, who had a smaller margin of victory in the contest than any of her predecessors. read more

The Guardian report, which cited sources close to Truss, also said that Thérèse Coffey, the current work and pensions minister, was expected to become the country's Health Secretary in Truss's new government.

Within hours of Truss being named winner of the contest, Priti Patel said she would step down as home secretary. A lawmaker belonging to the Conservative Party told Reuters that Suella Braverman, currently the government's attorney-general, was likely to be promoted to Patel's role. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M in London and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.