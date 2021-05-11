The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Shareholder advisory PIRC recommended investors vote against Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) non-binding resolution on its energy transition strategy at its May 18 annual general meeting.

The Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC), a major proxy advisory, also recommended supporting a resolution filed by activist group Follow This urging Shell to set "inspirational" targets to battle greenhouse gas emissions.

Shell's board recommended shareholders vote against the Follow This resolution.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.