Leading advisory urges shareholders to oppose Shell's climate resolution
Shareholder advisory PIRC recommended investors vote against Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) non-binding resolution on its energy transition strategy at its May 18 annual general meeting.
The Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC), a major proxy advisory, also recommended supporting a resolution filed by activist group Follow This urging Shell to set "inspirational" targets to battle greenhouse gas emissions.
Shell's board recommended shareholders vote against the Follow This resolution.
