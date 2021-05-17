Skip to main content

United KingdomLeisure stocks, retailers boost FTSE 250 as England reopens

London's FTSE 250 rose on Monday, boosted by leisure and retail stocks, as swathes of British economy were to set to reopen after a four-month gloom of COVID-19 lockdown.

The domestically focused mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.3%.

Retailers (.FTNMX404010), homebuilders (.FTNMX402020) and personal goods makers (.FTNMX402040) were among the biggest gainers.

Broadly, from Monday in England, gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed outdoors, two families will be allowed to meet indoors; cafes, bars and restaurants will reopen for indoor service; and face coverings will no longer be compulsory in schools. read more

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) inched 0.02% lower as heavyweight oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and banking stocks (.FTNMX301010), fell and a stronger pound weighed on the index.

Homebuilder Vistry Group (VTYV.L) added 2.7% after it raised its annual profit forecast on strong demand, as the housing sector benefits from an extension of a property tax holiday and lower interest rates.

