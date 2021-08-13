Lender Morses plans new holding company as part of reorganisation

Aug 13 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Morses Club (MCLM.L) outlined a reorganisation proposal on Friday under which it plans to introduce a new AIM-listed holding company called U Money Plc.

The company, which has a 130-year history, said shareholders will get the same number of U Money shares as the current number of Morses shares they hold.

Morses' shares will be delisted from London's junior market AIM and U Money is expected to start trading under the ticker "UMY" on Oct. 12.

Morses, which lends to people who do not make the cut to get a loan from a mainstream bank, said U Money will operate as a service company supporting the two main segments, Morses Club and Shelby Finance.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.