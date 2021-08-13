Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Lender Morses plans new holding company as part of reorganisation

1 minute read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Morses Club (MCLM.L) outlined a reorganisation proposal on Friday under which it plans to introduce a new AIM-listed holding company called U Money Plc.

The company, which has a 130-year history, said shareholders will get the same number of U Money shares as the current number of Morses shares they hold.

Morses' shares will be delisted from London's junior market AIM and U Money is expected to start trading under the ticker "UMY" on Oct. 12.

Morses, which lends to people who do not make the cut to get a loan from a mainstream bank, said U Money will operate as a service company supporting the two main segments, Morses Club and Shelby Finance.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:40 AM UTC

Six people killed in mass shooting in Plymouth, England

Six people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Plymouth in southwest England on Thursday evening, in an incident described by the British Home Secretary as "shocking".

United Kingdom
Afghanistan spiralling into failed state where al Qaeda will thrive - UK says
United Kingdom
The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth
United Kingdom
UK's Gatwick Airport in talks with banks over debt
United Kingdom
UK watchdog says to investigate COVID-19 testing firms