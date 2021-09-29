Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Lengthy queues build outside gas stations in London again

A fuel tanker is seen at a petrol and diesel filling station, Begelly, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Lengthy queues formed outside gas stations across London on Wednesday, with signs on the orbital motorway around the capital warning that no fuel was available at some sites, Reuters reporters said.

The government said on Tuesday that fuel shortages across the country had started to stabilise, after a rush of panic-buying left fuel pumps dry across major cities. read more

But Reuters reporters saw lengthy queues outside gas stations from 0600 on the busy M25 motorway circling London and at sites in north London.

United Kingdom · 6:29 AM UTC

