Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Let's take future Britain-EU ties "step by step", Merkel says

1 minute read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson before their bilateral meeting at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, Britain July 2, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded cautiously when asked if British prime ministers should in future be invited to European Union summits as part of a plan to repair ties damaged by Brexit, saying things should be taken "step by step".

Merkel said that the immediate priority was to find a durable solution to the row over the status of Northern Ireland with respect to the EU single market and Ireland.

After that, she said, "we will see" where Britain-EU relations can develop to.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:21 AM UTCEnglish COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 260, ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 260 people in the week to June 26, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, as a new wave of cases of the Delta variant gathers pace.

United KingdomBritain and EU must fix Northern Ireland protocol, PM Johnson says
United KingdomUK's Johnson rebuffs Merkel over COVID risk at Wembley soccer matches
United KingdomStatues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth toppled in Canada
United KingdomLet's take future Britain-EU ties "step by step", Merkel says