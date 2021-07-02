Let's take future Britain-EU ties "step by step", Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson before their bilateral meeting at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, Britain July 2, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded cautiously when asked if British prime ministers should in future be invited to European Union summits as part of a plan to repair ties damaged by Brexit, saying things should be taken "step by step".

Merkel said that the immediate priority was to find a durable solution to the row over the status of Northern Ireland with respect to the EU single market and Ireland.

After that, she said, "we will see" where Britain-EU relations can develop to.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.