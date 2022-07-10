Liz Truss to run for next UK PM - the Telegraph

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

July 10 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has launched her leadership bid to serve as Britain's next prime minister, replacing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to an op-ed in The Telegraph on Sunday.

"I will fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative," the UK Conservative lawmaker wrote in The Telegraph.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

