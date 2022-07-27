Lloyds Banking Group upgrades outlook despite profit dip

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) reported a dip in first-half profits on Wednesday, but upgraded guidance for its performance for the year boosted by rapidly rising interest rates.

Britain's biggest domestic bank reported pre-tax profits of 3.7 billion pounds for the six months to June, down from 3.9 billion pounds the prior year, but above the 3.2 billion pounds average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

Lloyds was dented by a 377 million pound impairment charge, prompted by the worsening economic outlook, compared to a hefty release of provisions the previous year as the economy rebounded from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Inflation soaring at 40-year highs and rising interest rates are threatening to pitch Britain back into a downturn. read more

But the bank said its finances had proven resilient so far.

Signalling confidence in the near-future, the bank raised its forecast for return on tangible equity, a key measure of profitability, to 13% for 2022, up from a a forecast of greater than 11% as of March.

Lloyds is the first of the country's major lenders to report earnings this week, followed by Barclays on Thursday and NatWest on Friday.

Reporting by Iain Withers and Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise

