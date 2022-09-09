Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lloyds of London's headquarters are seen in the City of London, Britain, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London (SOLYD.UL) plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday.

Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's annual conference in Monte Carlo, the spokesperson said by email.

The conference takes place on Sept. 10-14.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.