Lloyd's of London says Russia, Belarus represents less than 1% of business
LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus represent less than 1% of business transacted by Lloyd's of London (SOLYD.UL), the commercial insurance market said on Tuesday.
"We’ll keep deploying our expertise, resources and networks – covering crucial areas like cyber, space and political risk – to help deliver an effective sanctions regime against Russian assets," Lloyd's said on its website.
Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Louise Heavens
