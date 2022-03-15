Lloyd's of London says Russia, Belarus represents less than 1% of business

A man walks out of Lloyd's of London's headquarters in the City of London, Britain, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus represent less than 1% of business transacted by Lloyd's of London (SOLYD.UL), the commercial insurance market said on Tuesday.

"We’ll keep deploying our expertise, resources and networks – covering crucial areas like cyber, space and political risk – to help deliver an effective sanctions regime against Russian assets," Lloyd's said on its website.

