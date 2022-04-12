Lloyd's of London switches to remote trading after climate protests

An activist from Extinction Rebellion holds a smoke flare, at the Lloyd's of London building, in the City of London financial district, in London, Britain, April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Lloyds of London said on Tuesday it had advised its employees and market participants not to come to their City of London headquarters on Tuesday and was trading remotely after climate activists blocked several entrances to the building.

Extinction Rebellion said more than 60 people had gathered at the insurance market's flagship building to demand it "stop insuring fossil fuels including coal, tar sands, oil and gas."

Protestors used superglue, chains and bike locks to block entrances with the aim of forcing Lloyd's to close for the day, the group said. Climbers also scaled the outside of the building and dropped a banner which said 'End fossil fuels now'.

"Lloyd's supports safe and constructive engagement on climate change and we're continuing to work to support a responsible transition," a spokesperson for Lloyd's said.

"In the interests of our people’s safety, we have advised corporation employees and market participants not to come to the building today. The market remains open and trading is continuing online using our remote capabilities."

Police said they were aware of the protest and had officers at the scene.

The protest formed part of the climate activists' "April Rebellion" which calls for further disruption across the country in order to push Britain to end all new fossil fuel investment.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

