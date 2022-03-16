LME halts nickel trade on electronic system after technical issue

The offices where the London Metal Exchange is headquartered are seen in the City of London, Britain, January 18, 2018 REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - A technical issue forced the London Metal Exchange (LME) to halt nickel trading on its electronic system again after the three-month contract hit its lower trading limit when it reopened on Wednesday.

The LME installed trading limits at 5% above or below the last closing price before the suspension on March 8, when extreme volatility forced the market to be closed.

The LME had said if a price limit was hit, trading would not be suspended, but any bids above the higher limit or offers below the lower limit would be rejected.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.