LME halts nickel trade on electronic system after technical issue
LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - A technical issue forced the London Metal Exchange (LME) to halt nickel trading on its electronic system again after the three-month contract hit its lower trading limit when it reopened on Wednesday.
The LME installed trading limits at 5% above or below the last closing price before the suspension on March 8, when extreme volatility forced the market to be closed.
The LME had said if a price limit was hit, trading would not be suspended, but any bids above the higher limit or offers below the lower limit would be rejected.
