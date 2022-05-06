Local election results have been difficult, says Conservative Party chair

People watch during the counting process at the Westminster City Council local elections, at Lindley Hall in Westminster, London, Britain May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has had some difficult results overnight in local elections, the party's co-chairman Oliver Dowden said on Friday.

"I, of course, accept that these are challenging times and there have been some difficult results. However, I do not accept that Labour have the momentum to form the next government," Dowden told Sky News.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

