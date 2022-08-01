London Fire Brigade says 100 firefighters called to fire on Rigby Lane in Hayes

Aug 2 (Reuters) - London Fire Brigade said in a tweet on Tuesday that 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire on Rigby Lane in Hayes (https://bit.ly/3Q2Dsfw).

Details on the cause of the fire and the extent of damage were not known immediately.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.