1 minute read
London Fire Brigade says 100 firefighters called to fire on Rigby Lane in Hayes
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 2 (Reuters) - London Fire Brigade said in a tweet on Tuesday that 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire on Rigby Lane in Hayes (https://bit.ly/3Q2Dsfw).
Details on the cause of the fire and the extent of damage were not known immediately.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.