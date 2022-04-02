London Met Police chief Cressida Dick to leave post on April 10

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick delivers a statement outside the Old Bailey, where police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced following the murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - London police chief Cressida Dick will leave her post on April 10, the office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Saturday.

Dick resigned in February after Khan told her he was not satisfied she could root out the racism, sexism and other problems that still existed within the Metropolitan Police force. read more

"The Mayor will now work closely with the Home Secretary (interior minister Priti Patel) to appoint a new Commissioner to address the deep cultural issues facing the Met Police Service," Khan's office said in a statement.

It said Deputy Commissioner Steve House will serve as acting commissioner while the recruitment process takes place to find Dick's successor.

“The Mayor has been clear that candidates for the next Commissioner must have a plan to restore the trust and confidence of Londoners.”

