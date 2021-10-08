Skip to main content

London police appoints welfare expert to head Everard inquiry

Sarah Everard poses for a photo in this undated handout picture. Metropolitan Police/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Louise Casey, an independent adviser on welfare who sits in Britain's upper house of parliament, will lead a review into how a British police officer was able to use his position to abduct a woman from a London street before raping and murdering her.

Last week, Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in prison after using his position as a police officer to stop marketing executive Sarah Everard as she walked home and then rape and kill her, in a case that shocked Britain. read more

Interior minister Priti Patel said earlier this week she would launch an inquiry into the case, and on Friday London's Metropolitan police said Casey would lead it.

"The appointment of Baroness Casey to lead the independent review in to our culture and standards is an important step in our journey to rebuild public trust," Commissioner Cressida Dick said in a statement.

