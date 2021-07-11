Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
London police arrest 45 around Euro 2020 final

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Fans gather for Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Police officers stand guard as England fans gather outside Wembley Stadium during the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - British police said on Sunday they had arrested 45 people while policing the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England, after fans clashed with each other and officials near Wembley stadium.

"A number of officers remain on duty, helping fans leaving Wembley or central London. We are there to look out for your safety," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

