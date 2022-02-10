1 minute read
London police chief Dick expected to leave job, says BBC political editor
LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - London police Chief Cressida Dick, who has been under pressure over her force's handling of apparent breaches of lockdown rules in government, is expected to leave her job, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.
Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by Chris Reese
