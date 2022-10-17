London police needs 'radical' reform on handling of misconduct -review















LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - An independent adviser leading a review into London's Metropolitan Police said "radical and wholesale" reform was needed of the way the force deals with misconduct allegations faced by hundreds of its staff and officers.

In her interim report published on Monday, Louise Casey, who sits in Britain's upper house of parliament, said the Met took too long to resolve misconduct allegations, with the current average being around 400 days, which meant many officers who faced allegations remained on duty.

Casey was asked to conduct a review last year after an officer was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard. read more

"Cases are taking too long to resolve, allegations are more likely to be dismissed than acted upon, the burden on those raising concerns is too heavy, and there is racial disparity across the system," Casey said in a letter to Met chief Mark Rowley, who took on the post last month.

"Radical and wholesale reform of the system is required to increase both public confidence in the Met and internal confidence in the misconduct process."

Since 2013, 1,809 officers and staff with a misconduct case against them were involved in more than one case, and more than 500 were involved in 3-5 misconduct cases, the report said. Only 13 of the 1,809 officers had been dismissed.

The Met has more than 43,000 officers and staff.

The report identified 24 cases where the same officer had been investigated on two or more occasions for behaviour linked to sexual misconduct and domestic abuse, but found the previous allegations had not been taken into account.

Rowley said he was appalled by the extent of the findings, which showed patterns of racial discrimination "that clearly amounts to systemic bias".

"Given this report, evidence is that we've been far, far too weak in our approach. One can only conclude that there must be hundreds of officers we need to be getting rid of over the forthcoming years," Rowley told BBC Radio.

Casey recommended investigating and removing repeat offenders, and bringing more offences, particularly relating to discrimination and sexual misconduct, within the remit of 'Gross Misconduct' and dismissal.

Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kylie MacLellan and Bernadette Baum











