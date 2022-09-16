London police say queen's funeral poses biggest ever security test

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People queue near Tower Bridge to pay their respects following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - London's police force said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth will be the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken as prime ministers, presidents and royals come together to pay their respects.

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the most high-profile guests from overseas who have confirmed they will be attending.

"I can confirm that this will be the largest single policing event that the Met Police has ever undertaken," London's Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy told reporters.

"As a single event, this is larger than 2012 Olympics. It is larger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.