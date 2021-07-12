Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
London police says 19 officers injured around Euro 2020 final

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Fans gather for Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Police officers stand guard as England fans gather during the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

July 12 (Reuters) - British police said early on Monday that 19 of its officers were injured as they confronted volatile crowds while policing the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England on Sunday after fans clashed with each other and officials near Wembley stadium.

"We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences. We will have officers on hand throughout the night", the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. "Our policing operation for the Euro 2020 final is drawing to a close," it added.

Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

