London police stabbings not terrorism-related, says mayor

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The stabbing of two police officers in central London is not related to terrorism and neither of the officers being treated in hospital are in a life-threatening condition, the city's mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday.

"Just to reassure those watching, the Met Police Service have confirmed that this is not a terror related incident," Khan told the BBC, referring to London's police force.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.