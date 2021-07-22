London shares gain on strong corporate earnings; virus fears loom

People walk past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File photo

July 22 (Reuters) - British stocks rose on Thursday as a set of positive corporate results helped outweigh concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases, while Unilever was the worst blue-chip performer after it cut its full-year margin forecasts.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) inched 0.1% higher, led by travel (.FTNMX405010), retail (.FTNMX404010), and banking stocks (.FTNMX301010).

Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) dropped 4% after it reduced annual operating margin forecast while reporting higher-than-expected underlying sales growth for the second quarter. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose 0.7%, with Howden Joinery Group (HWDN.L) and IG Group (IGG.L) being the top boost to the index on positive results.

Transport firm FirstGroup (FGP.L) jumped 3.1% after it increased its planned shareholder returns by 135 million pounds ($185.29 million) after closing the sale of its U.S. bus assets to private equity firm EQT Infrastructure.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

