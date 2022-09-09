London Stock Exchange says markets open after death of Queen Elizabeth

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has said markets will open as normal on Friday and will close at normal times, after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96.

The LSE said it would notify markets of any subsequent changes to operating arrangements via a further notice, adding that it recognised public bank holidays in England and Wales.

It is expected that the funeral of Queen Elizabeth will be a public holiday, and in this scenario the LSE would be closed for trading.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.